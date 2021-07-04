Hong Kong freedoms fade as security law muzzles dissent

With the space for dissent shrinking, the online news platform Stand News said it would remove commentaries published on its site before June, stop its fundraising efforts and stop accepting new subscribers.

With the handover 24 years ago, Hong Kong became a semi-autonomous territory, promised independent economic and legal status under a "one country, two systems" arrangement that led many in the city to expect more, not less democracy despite the Communist Party's lack of tolerance for dissent across the border in the Chinese mainland.

Like millions of others who left the mainland seeking more opportunity in Hong Kong in past decades, 40-something Wang Wai says she migrated there because wages were "in the thousands but in China still in the hundreds."

"The health care system, education and work to be found in Hong Kong is much better than in China," said Wang, who is married with two children.

Ever since its days as a hub in Britain's trading of opium from India for silk, tea and porcelain from China, Hong Kong has mainly been about moneymaking. The city flourished in the years after the 1949 Communist Revolution, as industrialists from Shanghai relocated to the colony, bringing what they could of their salvaged fortunes.