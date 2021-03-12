 Skip to main content
Announcer directs racist comments toward Norman girls basketball team for kneeling during national anthem

OKLAHOMA CITY - An announcer for an online broadcast directed racist comments toward the Norman girls basketball team ahead of its quarterfinal matchup with Midwest City on Thursday at Sapulpa.

The announcer's comments on a live microphone were made after members of the Norman girls basketball team kneeled for the national anthem.

The announcer, who was hired by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and was broadcasting on the NFHS Network, can be heard saying, "They're kneeling? F****** n******. I hope Norman get their ass kicked. F*** them. I hope they lose...

"They're going to kneel like that? Hell no."

View the video (warning: explicit language) below. Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

