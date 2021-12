Kaylee Addison Barnes and Tanner Lee Stevens of Glenpool, were married by Michael Daniels on November 27, 2021 at the Dresser Mansion in Tulsa. The bride wore a white strapless Vera Wang gown that had a floral lace corset top with detached sleeves and a classic a-line tulle skirt. The color theme was blush pink and martini olive green and the floral selection was peonies, roses and hydrangeas.