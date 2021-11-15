Engagement - Romano-Wulfers

Ann is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carmine and Ann Romano of Tulsa and Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Betty Federline of Tulsa. She graduated from Union High School and is currently earning her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education.

Calum is the son of Mr. David Wulfers, Esq. and Mrs. Mary Wulfers of Tulsa. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Leo and Lawana Wulfers of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Mr. and Mrs. Phillip and Mary Catherine "Kay" Kearney of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He graduated from Bishop Kelley High School and attended the University of Tulsa. He earned his Airframe and Powerplant License in 2017 and is currently an Avionics Mechanic at American Airlines in Tulsa.