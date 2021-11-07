Moyer - 60th Wedding Anniversary

John P. Moyer and Shirley Fautheree Moyer of Tulsa will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on November 9th 2021. The couple met in San Antonio where John Moyer was in the Army. They were married November 9th 1961 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They have five children: Pam Smith and husband Paul, Glen Short and wife Nancy, all of Tulsa; Deborah Logan and husband Mike of White House, Texas; The late David Moyer of Tulsa; the late Danny and Connie Moyer.

John and Shirley have ten grandchildren: Trish Boseman and her two kids, Benjamin and Hunter, Richard Shaffer, Sarah Short and Husband Lee Moos and their daughter Maliyah, Jessie and Dave of Florida, Kenny Smith and wife Jasmin of Tulsa; Alicia Cash and husband Bill, and their two kids Mason and Madeline. Nathan Moyer and wife McKel and their three kids, Bosten, Bishop, and Judah, all of Sand Springs, Lori Shaffer of Wagoner, Caleb Short and wife Kelsey and their son Caleb of Kansas, and Carmen DeSaulniers and husband Keith, and their two kids, Cody and Kaleb of Texas.