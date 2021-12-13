Robert and Janeice Ezzell recently celebrated their Golden Wedding Anni-versary at a reception held in their honor at Northside Christian Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. This is the same church where they exchanged their wedding vows 50 years ago on November 11, 1971.

Bob and Jan met and fell in love when they were mere teenagers. Throughout their years together, their love and faith has only grown strong-er. They have been blessed by God with a family of six daughters, several sons- in law, numerous grandchil-dren, great grandchildren and great-great grand-children, all of whom love them dearly.