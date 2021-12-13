Martin Brody and Shirley Brody celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 8,2021. They were honored at a family reunion with their children and grand-children on Thanks-giving weekend 2021 in Tulsa.

The couple married Oct. 8, 1961 at the Astorian Manor in New York City. They have two children: Rachel Brandeis and husband, Ken of Johns Creek, GA and Kenny Brody and wife, Jackie of Cherry Hills Village, CO. They have four grandchildren: Sophie Brandeis, a Senior at the University of Texas in Austin, Kolin Brandeis, a high school Senior who will play Lacrosse at Haverford College in Pennsylvania, and twins, Andrew and Samantha Brody, second graders in Colorado.

After working for Grumman Aviation and The Boeing Company, Martin Brody retired March 1996 after 26 years with American Airlines as a Systems Engineer. After that, he was a Computer Consultant until 2001. Shirley Brody worked as a Sales Associate at Sanger Harris, Dillard’s and the Burlington Coat Factory, retiring in June 1999. After that she was a Market Research Consultant