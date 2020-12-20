Anniversary: Steen

A.B. and Gwen Steen will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on December 23, 2020. They were married in Boise City, Oklahoma in 1950.

A.B. and Gwen have three sons: Mike and wife, Lynn of Colorado Springs, CO; Ken of Miami, FL; Ron and wife, Carol of Davidson, NC. They also have six grandchildren: Nicole, Phillip, Paul, Nick, Ryan and Jennifer. As well as seven great grandchildren: Emma, Jackson, Madeline, Wyatt, Charlotte, Parker and Taylor.

In the early 60’s the family lived in England for four years and Belgium for four years while A.B. worked for T.D. Williamson. He retired in 1994 as president and CEO. The couple are active members of Asbury United Methodist Church.