Richard Parnell Sr. and Margie Carey, both from Hulbert, OK, with their family are celebrating 70 years of marriage. The couple married on August 19, 1950.
Richard and Margie packed a suitcase and with $12 dollars moved to Tulsa. Tulsa has been their home ever since. Richard is a retired jeweler, Margie was a home-maker.
Life together has been filled with fond memories, a lot of friends, and many laughs. A successful marriage isn’t the union of two perfect people, it’s that of two imperfect people who have learned the value of forgiveness and grace.
Now, they enjoy church, family, friends and an occasional fishing trip.