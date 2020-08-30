Anniversary: Campbell

Richard and Mary Campbell of Tulsa are celebrating 60 years of marriage. The couple met when they were 16 and were high school sweethearts. Richard and Mary married on August 27, 1960 at Will Rogers Methodist Church.
Richard retired in 1998 as apolice officer after 33 years and Mary has been an office manager for 34 years.
The couple have four children: Don Campbell (Donna); David Campbell (Peggy); Dr. Delana McManus (Sean); and the late Ronald Campbell. Grandchildren: Cody, Rachel and Katey Campbell; Alexandra, Pete and Aidan McManus