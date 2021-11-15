Anniversary - Wilson

Wilson
Leon Wilson and Annie Alexander Wilson of Tulsa celebrated their 55-wedding anniversary September 29, 2021. They were honored with a family dinner at their home in Tulsa, OK. The couple met at Booker T. Washington High School in October 1955. They were high school sweethearts and were married in September 29, 1966, in Tulsa. They have four daughters: Sandra Wilson, Lucille Wilson, Charmetrea Cobbs all in Tulsa and Lisa Lazard of Lafayette, LA. They have seven grandchildren: Nastassia Wilson, Shameka Wilson, Megan Cobbs, Brian Blake Cobbs, Ezel McIntee and the late Frederick “Pedia” Wilson all of Tulsa and Haley Elizabeth Lazard of Lafayette, LA.
They have four great-grandchildren, Kennedee Wilson , Aviannah Latrice Allen of Tulsa, Chance Anthony Brown of Oklahoma City and Kloe Yanelis Ann Cobbs of Lawton, OK
Leon Wilson retired May 20 1995, after 32 years with McDonnell Douglas as a Procurement Expediter. Annie Alexander Wilson retired May 28th 2013 after 32 years with American Airlines as a Stock Clerk.