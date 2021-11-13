Animal Doctor: Questions on auto-immune response

All these supplements are good for aging dogs and may help prevent cognitive decline — same for us!

Your dog may develop more mast cell tumors and, after correct diagnosis, there is an alternative to surgery worth your veterinarian considering. A new treatment for mast cell tumors that are less than 8 cubic centimeters in size is to inject them with an extract from the seeds of the Australian blushwood tree. The company behind the treatment is Virbac; ask your veterinarian to look into it if this issue does recur.

DEAR DR. FOX: My dog is 12 years old, and she has been coughing for the past eight months. We took her to vet and they ran lots of tests, including radiographs, to see if it could be her heart. They said it wasn’t kennel cough. They gave us cough tabs, which didn’t help. We took her to another veterinarian and they told us the same thing — that they don’t know what it could be.

She has a lump in her neck area, which they looked at but said it wouldn’t have anything to do with the cough. Could you please help? — J.S., via email