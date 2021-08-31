Animal Doctor: Does Mars Inc. put profits before compassion?

Dear Dr. Fox: My widowed friend adopted a formerly abused older dog a few years ago. It was love at first sight for both human and dog. They went everywhere together, even to church.

When her pet became very ill one day (spitting up blood), she brought her dog to a 24/7 veterinary facility called BluePearl. They insisted on taking her credit card and told her to sign for an estimated cost of $1,800 before even examining the dog. The animal hospital reportedly ran 40-plus tests on the dog who, sadly, had to be put down two days later.

My friend was given of bill of over $5,000 for the dog’s “care.” She has been crying every day over the loss of her best friend, and has no means to pay these outrageous charges. Within the last few days, her hair has begun to fall out due to stress. I have written letters to BluePearl asking them to reduce the bill, to no avail.

Is there anything you can do to prevent excessive charges by corrupt animal care facilities being levied on lonely, vulnerable animal lovers? One other interesting fact about BluePearl: The Lee County (Fort Myers) Better Business Bureau has given the facility a D- rating. — L.C., Lehigh Acres, Florida