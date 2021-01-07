Animal Doctor: Cats, COVID-19 and other public health concerns

Dear Dr. Fox: I live in a senior community where TNR (trap-neuter-release) is practiced. The cats feed in our dump, and some residents also choose to feed them. The house next door to me is unoccupied at this time. Several cats reside under the house, where they come and go at will.

They use the garden alongside my home as their personal space, urinating and pooping. I never realized this until my husband brought it to my attention while I was pulling weeds. His concern was COVID: We had just read your article stating that TNR programs by animal shelters should be curtailed during this pandemic.

I brought this cat issue to our community’s general manager and to the board. The GM said he contacted some health agency and was told this should not be a concern. Please inform me of any information you have regarding this issue. — L.S., Cape Coral, Florida

Dear L.S.: You are referring to my warning about keeping cats indoors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is crucial because they can get the viral infection from humans and then possibly carry it outdoors and infect other cats and susceptible wildlife. This precautionary measure is one of many reasons cats should never be allowed to roam free.