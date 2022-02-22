Animal Doctor: Antibiotic overuse and misuse creating global health crisis

Dear readers: More than 1.2 million people died in 2019 of infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria, according to a study of 204 countries. The burden was highest in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, with children under 5 the most at risk. Another 5 million people died in 2019 from diseases in which antibiotic-resistant bacteria had a role. For comparison, researchers estimate that, in the same year, AIDS caused 860,000 deaths and malaria caused 640,000. (Read more: “Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: A systematic analysis,” The Lancet, January 2022.)
More than 40 years ago, I sought — along with other concerned scientists, physicians and veterinarians — to draw governmental attention to the inclusion of antibiotics in farmed animals’ feed. These drugs were, and are, used liberally to boost productivity and prevent the bacterial diseases to which animals are more susceptible when raised in overcrowded factory farms and feedlots — facilities that continue to spread globally under the delusion of progress, often funded by the World Bank and international development organizations.
There was increasing evidence of harmless bacteria developing resistance to antibiotics and passing on this resistance to more harmful bacteria, thus reducing the effectiveness of such drugs when called for to treat sick animals and people. Now we are paying the price.
It is time to prohibit the pharmaceutical industry’s wholesale, global marketing of all production-enhancing drugs to farmed animals because of various adverse effects on animals’ welfare and the environment, as well as consumer risks.
For some action being taken by veterinarians, see sentientmedia.org/veterinarians-play-pivotal-role-in-fight-against-antibiotic-resistance. As the article notes: “Two of the deadliest pathogens identified, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus, are among several shared between animals and humans. While there is less data available on the prevalence of resistant infections in animals, antibiotic-resistant pathogens have been documented in dogs, cats, cows, chickens, horses, sheep, pigs and others. When animals or humans have been previously or repeatedly treated with antibiotics, resistant bacterial populations are more likely to develop.”
Other efforts to address this issue are being made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: The agency’s Center for Veterinary Medicine is offering up to $500,000 to be split among no more than five awardees for research on practices with the potential to reduce the use of antimicrobial drugs in livestock. The CVM is also offering up to $300,000 to be split among no more than three awardees for the development of strategies to disseminate information on antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial stewardship practices in food-producing animals. (Full Story: FeedNavigator, Jan. 25)
Dear Dr. Fox: There was quite an interesting article in a recent Wall Street Journal on a topic you have also raised: electropollution and how its risks to life on Earth are being ignored. It is by Christopher Mims, entitled “Tech Giants Weave a Web of Power Under the Sea.”
It would seem that Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon are determined to dominate the fiber-optic cables laid under the oceans. The article notes that these companies’ involvement in the “undersea fiber-laying business ... is now driven by their own insatiable demand for ever more terabytes of bandwidth.”
I doubt that these four rapacious corporations have given much thought to the comfort of whales, fishes and the other sea creatures now surrounded by electrical noise from the cables transmitting vapid social networking and pornography. — D.M., Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Dear D.M.: Thanks for referencing Christopher Mims’ disturbing article. Yes indeed, these developments are a juggernaut that cannot be regulated or stopped — and yet must be.
In my opinion, some forms of electrical energy in various bandwidths being used in telecommunications and internet services can cause cellular damage affecting brain, behavior, metabolism and immune system functions, as well as having genetic and epigenetic influences. In-home, in-school and in-office exposure is escalating as well as outdoors in denser communities.
For more on this serious issue, see Arthur Firstenberg’s research at cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Cell-towers-on-the-ocean-floor.pdf.
The scheduled January rollout of 5G across the U.S. by Verizon and AT&T was postponed at the last minute, following the aviation industry’s appeal. The industry said that 5G near airports could interfere with altitude sensors on passenger and cargo planes, which could in turn disrupt services and have catastrophic consequences.
Animals are not immune from the effects of 5G: Birds are widely known to have iron-containing magnetic sensors in their brains, essential for navigation and spatial orientation. Ants, too, could be affected by wireless electronic signals. For details, see the article “Ants can be used as bio-indicators to reveal biological effects of electromagnetic waves from some wireless apparatus” (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23977878).
Also on this issue, the nonprofit think tank Environmental Health Trust is taking legal action to demand accountability from the Federal Communications Commission and the FDA. For details and scientific documentation, visit ehtrust.org.
