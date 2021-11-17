'An emotional rollercoaster': Julius Jones' spiritual adviser discusses their latest meeting

“He said, ‘Why are they doing this to me? They delayed my hearings; they’ve had two Pardon and Parole Board recommendations about my innocence,’” Jossell said.

He said he and Jones typically meet for up to four hours but were given only an hour to talk on Tuesday.

The conversation quickly turned to Scripture.

Jossell said he gave Jones a Bible verse to reflect on: Hebrews 11:1, which says, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

He told Jones that, despite everything happening to him, “we must trust like our ancestors did and trust in the Lord.”

Jossell said those words of faith resonated with Jones.

“Those words have deeper meaning for Julius and I now because when we think about the Bible and talk about the Bible, that when they were saying ‘faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things unseen,’ they were under persecution, they were under threat of being executed, of being stoned to death because of their beliefs in following Jesus,” he said.