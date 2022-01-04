Amos Josiah Cherry

Related to this story
Most Popular
New OU quarterback Nick Evers talks Caleb Williams, Dillon Gabriel and learning OC Jeff Lebby's offensive scheme
- Updated
Staying strong will be important for the program during the transition. Older players are expected to keep the team glued together. Evers will accept that role as well.
- Updated
The winning tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin. The winners will split the jackpot.
- Updated
Guerin Emig: OSU came to the Fiesta Bowl to beat Notre Dame and wound up making history instead
OSU storms back on Notre Dame to win Fiesta Bowl, seals second 12-win season in school history
Guerin-teed it was quite a Fiesta Bowl: Brennan Presley made the play of the game, then gave the quote of the year
- Updated
Tulsa doctor Scott Meyers recently achieved a nautical milestone, making a successful loop of Chesapeake Bay, New York State Canals, Great Lakes, Mississippi River, Gulf of Mexico and more waterways.
- Updated
"A recent legislative report did some tinkering to find that Oklahoma teachers have the highest salary in the region; if only that were true." the editorial states.
Hayes, Robinson declare entry into NFL draft; Sooners now have nine players forgoing college eligibility
- Updated
Nine OU players have opted to forgo college eligibility, including five since the Sooners’ 47-32 win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.
- Updated
No one was hit — as far as police know — but two homes with multiple people inside were hit, police said. Four vehicles also had bullet holes in them.
- Updated
Mike Gundy confirms Cowboys' 37-35 comeback win as "biggest win in the history of the school."
At the height of "I Love Lucy," the Red Scare nearly brought down Hollywood's most famous redhead. Or did it?
- Updated
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.