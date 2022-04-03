American Parkinson Disease Association to host conference on April 9

Tulsa-area residents affected by Parkinson’s disease or who would like to learn more about the disease will be able to hear from local experts on research and medication and navigating the virtual world post-pandemic Saturday in Broken Arrow.

The American Parkinson Disease Association’s Oklahoma chapter is hosting the 2022 APDA Parkinson’s Education Forum and Research Event on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center. The event is free but donations are appreciated.

“Every nine minutes, someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and by the time they are diagnosed, individuals have had Parkinson’s for 10-20 years,” said Jenny Johnson, executive director of the Oklahoma chapter. “We believe one key is education to live successfully with Parkinson’s disease, and we are very honored to sponsor this exciting event for the Parkinson’s community. At the APDA Parkinson’s Education Forum, participants will be able to access the latest medical information and tools to improve their physical health while receiving information on resources available to them in the Oklahoma area.”

The annual forum is focusing more on research to give participants an up-to-date review of what’s happening in the Parkinson medical community.

Dr. Kevin Klos, a local movement disorder specialist at the Movement Disorder Clinic of Oklahoma and Dr. Evan Wang, APDA Parkinson’s researcher from Houston will speak.

Research increasingly demonstrates that people living with Parkinson’s have better outcomes by actively taking control of their disease.

Registration for the event ends Monday. Visit www.apdaparkinson.org/Oklahoma for more details.