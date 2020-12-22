Already a dogged defender, Dort will try to expand skills in second year

Luguentz Dort introduced himself to NBA fans four months ago.
Those in Oklahoma City had come to expect Dort’s dogged defense by the time the playoffs rolled around, but the rookie guard didn’t become nationally relevant until he pestered James Harden every other night in a first-round series with Houston. Harden shot 32% from the floor and 26% from 3-point range in the 39 minutes when Dort was his primary defender.
And then in a Game 7 loss, Dort mixed in an unexpected element. He scored 30 points on 6-of-12 3-point shooting after connecting on just 7-of-38 (18%) 3-point tries in the series leading up to that final game.
Few if any more 30-point games are in Dort’s future, but becoming a semi-consistent offensive threat will be key to Dort’s all-around development entering his second season — which begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday against none other than Harden and the Rockets.
Dort shot 39% overall and 30% from 3-point range in his rookie season, averaging 6.8 points and 0.8 assists per game.
“We expect him to make a jump on that end of the floor,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.
Dort was an effective cutter and reliable finisher at the rim, but defenses didn’t respect him on the perimeter. Of the 50 3-pointers he attempted in the Rockets series, 39 were labeled as wide open — when the nearest defender is more than six feet away. Dort shot 28% on those wide-open attempts.
“Just be confident and take the right shot,” the 21-year-old guard said Monday when asked how he can improve offensively.
Daigneault went deeper into the steps Dort can take, like making the right reads when he drives and kicks, and understanding pick-and-roll coverages.
“The way we play on offense, it kind of involves all perimeter players in pick-and-rolls in some way, shape or form,” Daigneault said. “He’s at the starting point with those reads, and he’s gonna have some choppy water there, but that’s natural for anybody that’s growing into a role.”
Dort’s starting point on the other end of the floor is well ahead of the curve.
“He’s strong, he’s really good laterally, he’s low to the ground, he’s very agile,” Daigneault said of Dort’s defense. “He’s got an unbelievable competitive spirit and motor.”
Dort, who entered last season on a two-way contract, became the Thunder’s de facto stopper by the end of the year.
After missing Game 1 of the Rockets series with a knee injury, there was no question as to which Thunder player would draw the Harden assignment the rest of the way.
“Playing against the same opponent multiple times really allows you to learn the opponent, learn the matchup, and I thought Lu did a great job of that,” Daigneault said. “He kind of learned Harden in that series — how we were gonna get attacked, what we needed to do.”