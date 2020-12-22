Already a dogged defender, Dort will try to expand skills in second year

“Just be confident and take the right shot,” the 21-year-old guard said Monday when asked how he can improve offensively.

Daigneault went deeper into the steps Dort can take, like making the right reads when he drives and kicks, and understanding pick-and-roll coverages.

“The way we play on offense, it kind of involves all perimeter players in pick-and-rolls in some way, shape or form,” Daigneault said. “He’s at the starting point with those reads, and he’s gonna have some choppy water there, but that’s natural for anybody that’s growing into a role.”

Dort’s starting point on the other end of the floor is well ahead of the curve.

“He’s strong, he’s really good laterally, he’s low to the ground, he’s very agile,” Daigneault said of Dort’s defense. “He’s got an unbelievable competitive spirit and motor.”

Dort, who entered last season on a two-way contract, became the Thunder’s de facto stopper by the end of the year.

After missing Game 1 of the Rockets series with a knee injury, there was no question as to which Thunder player would draw the Harden assignment the rest of the way.

“Playing against the same opponent multiple times really allows you to learn the opponent, learn the matchup, and I thought Lu did a great job of that,” Daigneault said. “He kind of learned Harden in that series — how we were gonna get attacked, what we needed to do.”