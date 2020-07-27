WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
1. Chase Nanni
Wagoner, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Caught a team-high 39 passes for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. In the secondary, he had 64 tackles with two takeaways. Had seven receptions for 132 yards and two TDs in a 36-27 win over Coweta. Scored two TDs against Fort Gibson, including one on a 71-yarder. Also had two TD receptions against Miami.
2. Kolbe Katsis
Lincoln Christian, 6-2, 175, Sr.
Had 63 receptions for 1,107 yards and 11 TDs last season. As a defensive back, had 37 tackles with eight pass breakups and four takeaways. In the 3A state final against Plainview, was the World’s selection as the MVP as he had 13 catches for 134 yards and a TD plus a spectacular one-handed grab of a 45-yard bomb at the 2. On defense, had a key interception. Scored on a 98-yard kickoff return in a 25-18 win over 2A runner-up Vian.
3. Kelan Carney
Owasso, 6-0 170, Jr.
Caught a team-high 40 passes for 552 yards and seven TDs for the 6AI champion Rams last season. In the state title game, had five catches for 71 yards, including a 36-yarder for a TD reception in a 14-6 win over Jenks. Had six catches for 142 yards and two TDs against Norman North. Also was the Rams’ leading receiver as a freshman in 2018, with 39 catches for 441 yards and four TDs.
4. Cole Adams
Owasso, 5-11, 170, So.
Was a big-play producer as a freshman for the 6AI state champion Rams. Averaged 23.9 yards per catch as he had 22 receptions for 525 yards and five TDs. Also had 12 rushes for 159 yards and three TDs. Had a 43-yard TD in each win over Broken Arrow. In the state final, had six receptions for 89 yards against Jenks. Had four catches for 136 yards and a TD against Moore.
5. Steven Brown
Stillwater, 6-0, 160, Sr.
Had 44 receptions for 889 yards and 13 TDs in 10 games for the 6AII runner-up Pioneers. Caught seven passes for 186 yards and three TDs, including a 93-yarder against Edmond Deer Creek. Had 11 catches for 138 yards and a TD against Midwest City. In 2018, had 11 catches for 251 yards and a TD.
6. Gunnar McCollough
Coweta, 6-3, 225, Sr.
Last season, the tight end had 33 catches for 609 yards and two TDs. Also had 17 rushes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yarder. Caught a 72-yard TD pass in the 5A first-round playoff win over Tahlequah. Had five catches for 138 yards against 5A semifinalist Bishop Kelley. Also expected to have an impact at linebacker.
7. Dalton Norman
Inola, 6-2, 180, Sr.
In 2019, had 53 catches for 797 yards and 11 TDs. Also connected for a 64-yard TD on his only pass. Had 15 catches for 179 yards and three TDs in a win at Locust Grove. Career totals of 105 receptions for 1,594 yards and 19 TDs. In 2018, had 12 catches for 196 yards and two TDs.
8. Dawson James
Berryhill, 6-1, 170, Sr.
Caught 37 passes for 721 yards and 12 TDs for the 9-2 Chiefs last season. Had eight catches for 200 yards and four TDs against Jay. Recorded nine receptions for 104 yards against Cushing, including the winning TD in the final minute. Was in the DB rankings last year after he led the area with 12 interceptions in 2018. Also had 23 catches for 438 yards.
9. Derek Sanderson
Metro Christian, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Caught 30 passes for 457 yards and seven TDs for the 2A state champion Patriots. Had three catches for 36 yards against Vian in the state final. Scored a TD in seven games in a nine-game stretch. Had three receptions for 91 yards and a TD against Meeker in the second round. In the secondary, had 19 tackles. In 2018, scored on four of his 18 catches.
10. Bobby Byers
Cascia Hall, 5-9, 155, Sr.
Can make an impact in all three phases. Last year, had 17 catches for 195 yards and a TD before a season-ending injury. In 2018, led the Commandos’ receivers with 43 catches for 499 yards and four TDs. Also averaged 17.1 yards and scored on two of his 10 punt returns.