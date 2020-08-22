1. Kendal Daniels
Beggs, DB/WR, 6-4, 185, Sr.
Kendal Daniels seems more than ready to take his game to the college level. Check out what the Texas A&M commit has been doing in preseason camp.
Just the other day, he went high over two seasoned defenders to snatch a pass away, shook them off as he came to the ground and ambled into the end zone.
Beggs coach David Tenison was impressed.
“We’ve got him bracketed with two of our older defensive backs and he just goes over the top and takes the ball away,” Tenison said. “You can see how much more powerful he is.”
Daniels has been doing similar things for two years, helping lead the Demons to a Class 2A state runner-up finish as a sophomore and a 2A semifinal finish as a junior.
The best may be yet to come, because Daniels is the best athlete he’s ever been.
“He’s so much more developed than he was a year ago,” Beggs coach David Tenison said. “He’s physically faster — we clocked him at 4.58 (in the 40-yard dash) and for a 6-foot-4 guy, that’s pretty good. The lower half of his body is really beginning to develop and his football IQ just keep keeps getting better every day.”
That kind of ability will serve Daniels well in the Southeastern Conference, but recruiters apparently felt he could play anywhere.
Offers flowed in from across the country as he spent much of the offseason as the state’s No. 1 prospect, rated a four-star talent by Rivals and 247 Sports.
His final four consisted of Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU and Clemson. In the end, he was torn between OU and A&M — until the Sooners received another commitment and rescinded their offer. That made the decision for him.
Daniels said the Aggies got their feet in the door by reaching out to his mother, Carmelita Daniels. They were the only staff that did.
“She liked that,” he said. “She thought that if she couldn’t trust the coaches (at a particular school), then I’m not going there.”
2. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
It would be hard for a quarterback to accomplish more in two seasons of high school football than Bixby’s Mason Williams.
He has led the Spartans to a 25-1 record and two Class 6AII state titles. Last year, he completed 75% of his passes as he threw for 3,491 yards and 47 touchdowns.
In the season opener, he passed for 435 yards and eight TDs against Mansfield Timberview.
His most impressive moment came in the state final. After Qwontrel Walker’s electrifying 79-yard touchdown lifted Stillwater to a 36-33 lead with 3:05 left, Williams led the Spartans on a perfectly executed drive capped by his 12-yard TD pass to Braylin Presley with 1:04 remaining. Until then, Bixby hadn’t faced a close situation late in the game.
Most would define 13-0 Bixby as enjoying a perfect season, but Williams wouldn’t go that far.
“There’s always a way to improve, last year was one of the best seasons we’ve had, but there’s always room to improve,” Williams said.
Williams has career totals of 446-of-625 passes for 6,716 yards and 83 TDs.
“We’re looking for him to have another excellent year,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.
3. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, 5-9, 200, Sr.
Stillwater football coach Tucker Barnard is seldom surprised by anything senior running back Qwontrel Walker does.
For those who hadn’t watched Walker play before, his 79-yard touchdown run against Bixby in last year’s 6AII final must have been revelatory.
For Barnard and Walker’s teammates, not so much.
“We see that kind of a thing a lot around here,” Barnard said. “Maybe it was that moment, in that championship game, that elevated the run.”
In what had already been an epic struggle between unbeaten teams, Walker’s play put the Pioneers ahead with 3:05 left, but Bixby pulled out a 40-36 win, scoring with 1:04 left.
Walker finished the night with 202 yards and two TDs. His 30th career 100-yard rushing game pushed his junior total to 2,018 and his career total to 5,716.
Barnard isn’t surprised by any of it — not after watching Walker play football since he was in the third grade.
“From then until (Walker) was in junior high, I probably didn’t see him tackled more than 15 or 20 times,” Barnard said.
The revelation came when Walker reached the varsity level for the first time.
“That would have been preseason camp of his freshman year. He literally had not had a single practice with us because freshmen weren’t eligible (until August),” Barnard said.
“We checked him out and threw him on the field and he just did some unbelievable things the first several times we gave him the ball. I knew he was a great junior high player, but I didn’t expect it to translate to high school football that quickly.”
4. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, 5-7, 170, Jr.
Braylin Presley’s brother, Brennan, was the Tulsa World’s state player of the year and All World defensive player of the year for the 2019 season and sister, Brandee, was the 2018 All World girls athlete of the year.
It wouldn’t be surprising if Braylin also joined them as an All World winner.
“If he keeps putting in the work, like he works out every day, and continues to do the things he can do to continue to be the person and player he wants to be, I think he’ll be on the right track,” Brennan said. “And I have no doubt if he wants to, he’ll be in this.”
Braylin smiled when that All World prospect was mentioned but said, “my main goal is winning state championships.”
He’s got two of those and could eventually surpass Brennan, who won three in four years.
In 2019, Braylin had 149 carries for 1,386 yards and 21 TDs to help the Spartans win the 6AII state title. He also caught 22 passes for 221 yards and six TDs, including the winner with 1:04 left in a 40-36 win over Stillwater in the state final. In three playoff games, he had 536 rushing yards and eight TDs.
As a freshman in 2018, he had 99 rushes for 743 yards and 12 TDs.
“Braylin is electric,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said with an adjective he often used to describe Brennan, who is at Oklahoma State. “Braylin has done a good job and raised the bar a little bit from last year. His work ethic and attention to detail has grown, and I couldn’t be more happy with the offseason he’s had.”
5. Ty Williams
Muskogee, QB/DB, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Of all the things Ty Williams can do on a football field, the best one is fly to the ball.
The Muskogee senior intercepted five passes as a sophomore and nine more as a junior. He also starts at quarterback, but his ability as a free safety earned him a college scholarship.
Williams received offers from the likes of Arkansas, Tulsa, Tennessee, Nebraska, Colorado, TCU and Texas Tech before committing to Oklahoma State.
He’ll take on a new role this year as the Roughers’ punter.
“We’ve always known he could do it,” coach Rafe Watkins said, “but we didn’t need him punting last year because we had a good one (Kentrell Mitchell). But we need him doing as much as he can handle this year.”
Williams has sub-4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash, a 33-to-35-inch vertical and a nose for the football. From the back of the secondary, he’s able to read the opponent’s play, make a beeline to the ball and arrive with shattering impact.
In 2018, Watkins said, Williams was “thrown to the wolves” as a sophomore quarterback. Williams met that challenge by accounting for 19 TDs. Over two seasons, he has 5,299 yards and 41 TDs.
6. Emaud Triplett
Owasso, LB/RB, 5-11, 210, Sr.
Emaud Triplett is the only returning All World player of the year finalist from 2019. Triplett, who is committed to Army, led the Rams’ defense with 140 tackles, including 48 solos, with eight sacks.
Triplett had 18 tackles against Mustang, and in the regular season against Broken Arrow, had 15 tackles and a 65-yard interception return.
Look for him this year to also make an impact as a running back. During the final two games of the undefeated Rams’ 6AI state championship run last year, he filled in at running back after injuries depleted that position. He had 23 carries for 110 yards, including the Rams’ second TD in a 14-6 win over Jenks in the 6AI state final.
Triplett had spent some time at running back earlier during his Rams career, racking up 56 carries over the past two seasons.
“As a sophomore, he’s a guy that played a lot of running back,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said of Triplett. “He was in a closer role at the end of last season because he’s a physical runner. We don’t have that now without Isaiah Jacobs here.”
7. Keuan Parker
B.T. Washington, DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Keuan Parker might have a second job in football if his role as a defensive back doesn’t pan out — as a recruiter.
The Booker T. Washington cornerback has committed to play at the University of Arkansas. He likes the place so much that he helped attract five more prospects from the Sooner State to join the Razorbacks.
“(New Arkansas coach Sam) Pittman and a couple of guys from his staff are from Oklahoma. They want to make it a priority to get guys from their state on the football team and I’m trying to get the best we can get.”
Pittman is a Grove graduate, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Barry Odom is from Ada and offensive line coach Brad Davis and tight ends coach Jon Cooper played at the University of Oklahoma.
Parker and Carl Albert standout Javion Hunt are good friends and talk frequently in a live chat with Union running back AJ Green, Vian defensive lineman Solomon Wright, John Marshall receiver Bryce Stephens and Southmoore kicker Cameron Little.
All have committed to the Razorbacks — since Wright flipped from Texas Tech.
Parker also had offers from the likes of Baylor, Michigan State, Nebraska and Oregon, but he chose Arkansas because he likes the campus and the openness of the coaching staff. He’s also friends with 2020 UA signee Myles Slusher of Broken Arrow.
8. Isaac Smith
Wagoner, DE/TE, 6-6, 235, Sr.
A broadcaster’s comment played a part in University of Tulsa commit Isaac Smith’s emergence as a major college prospect in 2019.
“Last summer I was a pretty scrawny kid,” Smith said. “I go back and watch every game and there was one game (on TV) where they were talking about our defensive line being big and me being skinny. So that was a motivator to gain weight this year. My goal is to be around 240 for my playing weight — I would have gained 50 since coming to Wagoner.”
Smith, who is around 235 pounds, had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses with 13 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures in 2019 to help the Bulldogs reach the Class 4A semifinals. The defensive end moved to Wagoner from Coweta before his junior season. In 2018, he had 65 tackles with 10 for losses to help Coweta reach the 5A quarterfinals in 2018.
Wagoner coach Dale Condict plans to also use Smith more on offense as a tight end.
“He’s such a dominant blocker at tight end,” Condict said. “He’ll probably have a limited role (on offense) and as the weather changes and as he gets in condition we’ll play him more. And he’s getting better at catching the ball.”
Smith’s favorite NFL player is Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt.
“But I am a Rams fan and I also like Aaron Donald,” Smith said. “I’ve liked the Rams since Sam Bradford played for them, and he was my favorite quarterback that I grew up watching.”
9. Bryce Drummond
Pawhuska, QB, 6-4, 220, Sr.
Bryce Drummond has taken his game to another level since his huge 2019 football season.
Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy sees it in Drummond’s newfound understanding of the game. He also sees it in his ability to lead the team.
“He’s embraced the fact that we’re only gonna be as good as he is,” Hennesy said. “He’s learned how to raise the level of everyone around him. He’s become the high-five guy and the push-you-if-you’re-not-doing-it-good-enough guy.”
When COVID-19 shut down school in the spring and the Huskies had to be apart from their coaches, Drummond took it upon himself to schedule workouts and organize practices.
“I’m more like a team planner,” said Drummond, who committed in April to play at the University of North Texas. “When I called the receivers together to throw and catch, every one of them showed up every day. You can’t ask for more than that.”
Drummond threw for 3,426 yards last season, rushed for 870 yards and accounted for 61 TDs. But the season had a disappointing end when the Huskies (11-2) fell to eventual Class A champion Ringling 28-12 in the playoff quarterfinals.
“We thought we could win state last year and it broke everyone’s heart when we didn’t,” he said. “Obviously it’s my goal to do it this year, but if we don’t, there better not be a single thing I’ve done to prevent it from happening. I don’t want to have any regrets.”
10. Chase Nanni
Wagoner, WR/DB, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Chase Nanni had a breakout season for Wagoner in 2019.
Nanni had a team-high 39 receptions for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had 64 tackles with two takeaways.
His ability to make key plays in clutch situations impresses coach Dale Condict. During the last four minutes of the 4A quarterfinals against Bethany, Nanni made a dazzling 35-yard catch to set up the tying touchdown, had an interception that led to the winning TD and his pass deflection resulted in a clinching interception.
“He’s got the talent and he’s always very cool and calm,” Condict said.
Against 5A quarterfinalist Coweta, he had seven catches for 132 yards and two TDs in a 36-27 win.
“I’ve always been very confident in myself and what I can do,” Nanni said.
And look for an even bigger year from Nanni in 2020.
“I’m much stronger, faster and more physical now than a year ago,” Nanni said. “I think about the Poteau loss (in the semis) every day and it makes me work harder every day.”