KICKERS/PUNTERS
1. Magnus Lepak
Holland Hall, 5-11, 165, Jr.
Led area place-kickers with nine field goals last season and averaged 34.2 yards on 18 punts. Had two field goals against Class 2A state champion Metro Christian.
2. Hagen Hood
Owasso, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Made 3-of-5 field goals and 32-of-34 extra points to help the Rams win the Class 6AI state title last year. Also was used at running back, and had 41 rushes for 205 yards and a touchdown. Caught two passes against Jenks in the state final.
3. Christian Gotcher
Claremore, 5-8, 155, Sr.
During his career, he has made 8-of-12 field goals. Last year, he was 5-of-5 on extra points and had a field goal in a 40-28 win over Bartlesville. In 2018, made three field goals, including the winner from 27 yards with 2:29 left, in a 23-21, regular-season victory over Edison. His 20-yard field goal in the second overtime gave the Zebras a 17-14 win at Skiatook.
4. Jonah Edwards
Victory Christian, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Kicked 100 extra points during the 2017 and ‘18 seasons. Missed most of last season as he suffered a fractured collarbone twice. New Victory coach Ben Palmer said, “Kicks off into the end zone every time and is almost perfect on field goals from 45 yards and in. Consistent threat from 50 yards. I’ve seen (him) hit some 55-plus. He is definitely the best kicker I have ever had on a team I have coached. I’m excited to have that weapon.”
5. Ryan Conner
Claremore, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Last year, averaged 36 yards on 39 punts. Had three punts inside the 20 in a 21-14 win over Tahlequah. In 2018, averaged 35.9 yards on 54 punts with 14 inside the 20 and a long of 58. Punted three times for an average of 40 yards against 5A state champion Midwest City Carl Albert in the quarterfinals.
6. Garrett Long
Adair, 6-0, 160, Sr.
Averaged 36.5 yards on 22 punts last season. Has returned two kickoffs and two punts for TDs in his career. Also had 38 receptions for 795 yards and 12 touchdowns, and scored on five of his 19 carries. In the secondary, has 108 career tackles, including 36 in 2019. Last year, had 297 all-purpose yards and six TDs in a win over Locust Grove as he scored on four of his seven catches, an 84-yard kickoff return and had a rushing TD.
7. Ben Brown
Rejoice Christian, 6-3, 205, Sr.
Converted 58-of-62 extra points for the Eagles last season, including 11-of-11 against Quapaw. Made his only field goal attempt, a 38-yarder, against Colcord.
NON-KICKERS
1. Maurion Horn
Broken Arrow, 6-0, 168, Jr.
Has offers from OU, OSU and 10 other major colleges. Had a 55-yard kickoff return in last year’s opener against Mansfield and will be used more as a returner this season. Spent most of last season at cornerback and had 36 tackles. Also was used briefly on offense and had four rushes for 151 yards in a 17-15 win at Jenks. Had a 56-yard reception in a playoff win over Union. Carried three times for 101 yards and two TDs in 2018.
2. Mason Ford
Coweta, 5-9, 155, So.
Averaged 45.6 yards with three TDs on seven kickoff returns last year. Had 47 catches for 631 yards and 48 rushes for 46 yards with 13 TDs overall. On defense, had three interceptions. Had seven catches for 204 yards and two TDs, seven tackles, a 44-yard kickoff return and 22-yard punt return against Edison. Scored on an 87-yard kickoff return against Bishop Kelley. Caught two TDs passes against Glenpool.
3. Caden Davis
Bartlesville, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Averaged 46 yards on seven kickoff returns last year and scored twice. Had 34 catches for 659 yards and seven TDs. In the secondary, had 57 tackles and three interceptions. Had four catches for 140 yards and two TDs, scored on a 95-yard kickoff return, had 11 tackles and blocked an extra point in a 34-29 victory at Ponca City. In 2018, recorded 50 tackles and two interceptions.