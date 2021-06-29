All-World Awards 2021: Future Tulsa stars Ostroski, Poindexter take Boys, Girls Athlete of the Year

Ostroski dominated at defensive end for Holland Hall in 2020, making 94 tackles, 41 for loss and 15 sacks. Behind his leadership the Dutch cruised to an undefeated season and a Class 3A state title. Ostroski’s father Jerry is also a former Tulsa football star, having played offensive line for the Golden Hurricane.

“It’s an awesome feeling. It wasn’t something I was expecting,” Ostroski said of his awards. “It’s just a big testament to Holland Hall and the coaches and people that I got to surround myself with that pushed me to become the person and athlete that I am today.”

Poindexter averaged 20.6 points and shot 43 percent from 3-point range during her senior season. With her consistent scoring, Sapulpa won its fifth state championship in school history and its first in 14 years. Poindexter’s father Ray also played at Tulsa, and was an all-stater at Sapulpa.

“I put in all the really hard work, so it shows that hard work really pays off,” Poindexter said. “It’s really exciting just to show any younger ones that look up to me that anything, everything is possible if you just work.”