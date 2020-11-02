All District honors awarded to Coweta softball program

Sheofee finished her sophomore season 17-2, working 105.2 innings in the circle. She gave up only 22 earned runs (38 overall), allowed 76 hits, struck out 74 batters, walked 26 and hit four batters. She has a two-year career record in the circle of 20-3. She pitched two complete games in the state tournament, the quarterfinals and championship.

Sophomore right hander Robinson finished the season 14-1, going the full seven innings in the state tournament semi-final win. She allowed just 54 hits, 32 runs (17 earned), struck out 63, walked 34 and also hit four batters. Her two-year career record is 23-4.

Iott completed her sophomore season with 42 hits, including eight doubles, team leading three triples, 26 RBIs, 36 runs scored and team leading 19 walks. She had eight stolen bases, with a .433 batting average, second to Mason.

Helton completed her freshman season with 43 hits, including five doubles and one triple. She had 22 RBIs, scored 37 runs, walked eight times and had the second most stolen bases with 28. Her .410 batting average was third highest for the Lady Tigers.

Thomas, a freshman working at second base, finished with 38 hits, including five doubles and one home run, 32 RBIs, 25 runs scored, five walks, six stolen bases and the fourth best batting average at .409.