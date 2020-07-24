When the Emmy Award nominations are announced next week, a Tulsa-set story may have a starring role.
“Watchmen,” the HBO program that went from being a continuing story of a classic comic book series to becoming an acclaimed look at race and policing in America — which included a re-enactment of events from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — is expected to receive multiple nominations.
Ahead of next Tuesday’s nominations, here’s a selection of those with Oklahoma ties who have heard their names announced as winners at the Emmy Awards — a list of 20, with eight from the Tulsa area.
We’ve put this information together with assistance from OKPOP, as the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture has come to be known, which is being constructed in downtown Tulsa.
ALFRE WOODARD
Oklahoma connection: The Tulsa native and Bishop Kelley graduate is one of the most gifted performers of the past four decades, known for her work in TV and dozens of films, with one Oscar nomination.
Emmy resume: Woodard’s resume is astounding: She has won four Emmy Awards from 18 acting nominations, for supporting roles in “Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law” and “The Practice” and for best actress in the HBO movie “Miss Evers’ Boys” in 1997.
BILL HADER
Oklahoma connection: The multitalented Tulsa native, who has become a comedy staple in film hits and animated movies for Pixar, as well as a writer-director-producer, graduated from Cascia Hall.
Emmy resume: Hader is a two-time defending winner in the category of best actor in a comedy for the first two seasons of his HBO show, “Barry,” which he co-created and stars in as an unlikely assassin. The only reason he won’t be nominated this year is that the third season hasn’t been produced yet. Hader also earned two nominations for best supporting actor in a comedy for “Saturday Night Live,” and his first win came as a producer of “South Park” in 2009. He has produced 47 episodes of the animated comedy. That’s three wins out of 20 total nominations, with 10 of those for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
MARY KAY PLACE
Oklahoma connection: The Tulsa-born actress and graduate of Nathan Hale High School and the University of Tulsa has a nearly 50-year career in Hollywood, succeeding in film drama (“The Big Chill”), as well as comedy (“Being John Malkovich”).
Emmy resume: For her extensive TV work, she was first nominated for a 1974 Emmy for co-writing an episode of “M*A*S*H.” She took home the best supporting actress in a comedy prize in 1977 for her role as country singer Loretta Haggers in “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.”
CINDY CHUPACK
Oklahoma connection: The award-winning writer and producer for TV was born in Tulsa and graduated from Edison High School.
Emmy resume: The writer best known for her “Sex and the City” years has won two Emmys as a producer for outstanding comedy, for “Sex and the City” in 2001 and for “Modern Family” in 2012.
TONY RANDALL
Oklahoma connection: The Tulsa native who attended Central High School is known for films like “Pillow Talk,” his 1970s TV work and his Broadway credits.
Emmy resume: Randall received five Emmy nominations for playing the famous neatnik Felix Unger on “The Odd Couple,” and he won best comedic actor in 1975 for the character.
LARRY DRAKE
Oklahoma connection: The longtime actor, born in Tulsa and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, died in 2016 at age 66.
Emmy resume: Drake’s varied career was best defined by his seven-season run as the developmentally disabled office assistant Benny on “L.A. Law,” for which he twice won the best supporting actor in a drama Emmy.
JERRY NELSON
Oklahoma connection: The man of a thousand voices was born in Tulsa in 1934.
Emmy resume: For more than 40 years, Nelson worked with Jim Henson on shows including “Sesame Street” (voices including Count von Count) and “Fraggle Rock” (Gobo Fraggle). It was for the 1978 season of “The Muppet Show” that Nelson won his Emmy for best variety show.
KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Oklahoma connection: The Broken Arrow native, who studied at Oklahoma City University, is a Tony Award winner and star of Broadway’s “Wicked,” in addition to film and TV.
Emmy resume: The gifted Chenoweth has been nominated for five Emmys, including for guest appearances on “Glee” and co-hosting the Tony Awards, but her Emmy victory came as best supporting actress in a comedy for “Pushing Daisies” in 2009.
JAMES GARNER
Oklahoma connection: The Norman native created iconic characters several times over and became one of the most beloved TV and film stars in Hollywood history.
Emmy resume: Of his 15 nominations, he was up for best actor in a drama five times for “The Rockford Files” (and he won in 1978), and he was nominated for seven TV movies/specials, winning as a producer for 1987’s “Promise” opposite James Woods.
MEGAN MULLALLY
Oklahoma connection: The funny lady of TV and film was raised in Oklahoma City, graduating from Casady School.
Emmy resume: Mullally has been busy working with her husband, Nick Offerman, and returning to her most famous role as Karen Walker in “Will & Grace,” for which she was nominated eight times as best supporting actress in a comedy, winning twice.
RON HOWARD
Oklahoma connection: The Oscar-winning filmmaker (“A Beautiful Mind”) was born in Duncan in 1954, shortly before his actor father, Rance Howard, and the family moved to California.
Emmy resume: He grew up as a TV actor on “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Happy Days,” but it was as a producer that he has won two Emmys: best comedy in 2004 for “Arrested Development” and best miniseries in 1998 for “From the Earth to the Moon.”
RUE McCLANAHAN
Oklahoma connection: The Healdton native was a force in the TV comedy world for decades as a star of 101 episodes of “Maude” and 177 episodes of “The Golden Girls.”
Emmy resume: For playing Blanche Devereaux to the hilt, she was nominated four times for “The Golden Girls” and took home an Emmy as best actress in a comedy in 1987.
BILL MOYERS
Oklahoma connection: The respected veteran newsman was born in Hugo in 1934.
Emmy resume: He won his first Emmy for his journalism with CBS News in 1978 and followed it up with three Emmy wins for outstanding informational program, all of them having his name in the title, like “Creativity With Bill Moyers.”
DENNIS WEAVER
Oklahoma connection: The TV actor with a half-century career was a University of Oklahoma drama graduate.
Emmy resume: Weaver will always be remembered for his years as the cowboy detective “McCloud,” for which he was Emmy-nominated twice, and for his nine years playing sidekick Chester on “Gunsmoke,” for which he won best supporting actor in a drama in 1959.
CLEAVON LITTLE
Oklahoma connection: The Chickasha native is best remembered for his starring role as Sheriff Bart in the comedy classic “Blazing Saddles,” but the classically trained actor was also a Tony Award winner as a musical actor.
Emmy resume: Little took home a 1989 Emmy as best guest actor in a comedy series for NBC’s “Dear John,” a couple of years before his death at 53 in 1992.
CAROL LITTLETON
Oklahoma connection: The native of Oklahoma City who grew up in the Miami area graduated from the University of Oklahoma before going on to a 40-year career as one of the great film editors of her generation, with an Oscar nomination for “E.T.”
Emmy resume: She’s only edited four TV movies in her career, but she won an Emmy for 1999’s “Tuesdays With Morrie.”
DAN ROWAN
Oklahoma connection: The comedy legend who starred in and hosted “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-in” all those years was born in Beggs in 1922.
Emmy resume: Rowan was nominated in the “best variety show” category four times, and he and Martin took home trophies in 1969.
JUNIE LOWRY-JOHNSON
Oklahoma connection: The most-decorated prime-time Emmy winner from Oklahoma is this legendary casting director who grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from Harding School.
Emmy resume: She’s won eight Emmys for casting in a series, with awards for shows including “NYPD Blue,” “Homeland,” “True Blood” and “Ugly Betty.”
MATTHEW MUNGLE
Oklahoma connection: The winner of an Academy Award (“Dracula”) for makeup and nominated for three other Oscars, Mungle was born in Atoka and has been one of Hollywood’s elite makeup men for more than three decades.
Emmy resume: He’s worked extensively in TV and he won six Emmys for shows including “The X-Files,” as well as for multiple HBO projects, including the series “John Adams” and “Six Feet Under.”
STEVE LAPORTE
Oklahoma connection: The Oscar-winning makeup man (“Beetlejuice” in 1988) was born in Oklahoma City.
Emmy resume: His TV background includes all six seasons of “Lost,” and he won his Emmy for “The X-Files,” as well as nominations for “American Horror Story” and “Breaking Bad.”