A few severe storms will be possible in eastern Oklahoma, but flooding is more of a concern for Tulsa and surrounding areas, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected in some locations Tuesday night into Thursday, forecasters said.
Cain's Ballroom-bound Cody Hibbard has been told many times he doesn't sound like he looks. A friend's response to that comment changed his life.
“It maybe our most promising lead,” said Gary Stansill, Craig County District Attorney’s office investigator, referring to the whereabout of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman’s remains.
Special Report: Two girls went missing from Welch almost two decades ago. Why did it take so long to name their killers?
The roughly 270,000-square-foot sortation facility will include 20,000 square feet of office space, documents show.
Rooftop seating gives a The Brook's new downtown location a sweeping view of the skyline.
The Broken Arrow City Council, with a new mayor and a new makeup after a recent election, voted 4-1 on Tuesday to repeal the resolution it passed March 2 encouraging people to wear masks in the city.
Tulsa city councilor plans to hold weekly COVID-19 briefings with health officials
The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.
Kepler had successfully appealed his manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term in state court on jurisdictional grounds and now could face more time in prison when he is sentenced on the federal convictions.
Mark Andregg, an orthodontist whose office was near 61st Street and Mingo Road, and two members of his family, along with another person, were killed.
