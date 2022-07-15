ADA - Trina

Hello! My name is Trina and I'm a sweetheart! I was saved from a hoarding situation and I'm so happy... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tempers boiled over Monday night at Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting after Superintendent Deborah Gist voiced her concerns about some of the board's decisions.
The 21-year-old, also a former campaign manager for a candidate in the GOP state superintendent run-off, was arrested in Oklahoma City on Friday on accusations of sex acts with a minor. #oklaed
Joe Damer built his dream home in 2005. Now, almost 20 years later, this unique home is on the market.
On Feb. 25, 2021, an eluder plowed into a family’s SUV at highway speeds on a busy street in east Tulsa. An internal investigation resulted in no action from Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.
"The idea that building the Keystone XL would bring jobs and oil to America is not true," says Broken Arrow resident C.L. Catli.
A popular social-media figure who signed a name-image-likeness deal with the WWE, his undefeated sophomore season ended abruptly when he was seriously injured in a car crash in January.
"If constituents want to see what the dismantling of public schools looks like, this meeting was a front-row seat," the editorial states.
Courtney Rae Jordan, 36, was arrested Tuesday after a police pursuit following a hit-and-run collision. Two pedestrians, including a police officer, reportedly were struck as she fled.
The president of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and her husband were fatally injured in their Bixby home Wednesday morning.
The doubters in 1952 thought Utica Square was too far, but by the mid-1960s, it seemed like nobody wanted to come “all the way downtown," Tulsa World archives show.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.