Access to Coweta city facilities limited, restaurant seating to be spread out (copy)

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statewide order pertaining to restaurants and bars. All restaurants must have six feet of space between tables or provide sanitary barriers between each table.

Bars must close at 11 pm.

Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said as the city of Coweta currently follows the governor’s emergency orders, these are now in effect in the community.

“We will return to only allowing minimal public access to all city facilities to help slow the spread,” Vavrinak said in a social media post. “This includes the police department, fire department, city hall, water billing department and the city library.”

Bills should be paid online or via mail or drop box when possible.

For anyone who has an emergency or a need to conduct business with the city in person, masks are required to enter city facilities.

“The City of Coweta strongly encourages all citizens to follow CDC guidelines,” Vavrinak said. “Practice social distancing, enhanced sanitization and wear a mask when around others who aren’t part of your household and social distancing cannot be maintained.”

