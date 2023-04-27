The former Oral Roberts guard announced on Twitter on Thursday that he's joining the Longhorns for his final collegiate season, giving Longhorns coach Rodney Terry a high-volume scorer.

The 6-foot guard was one of the nation's most prolific scorers in four seasons at Oral Roberts, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range.

Abmas led the nation in scoring at 24.5 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21 and became the first player since Davidson's Steph Curry in 2008 to score 25 or more points in his first three NCAA Tournament games. The Golden Eagles reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974 that season.