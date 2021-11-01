 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AAON recognized for 2021 Product of Year by trade publication
0 Comments

AAON recognized for 2021 Product of Year by trade publication

  • Updated
  • 0

A national trade magazine/website has selected a product made by Tulsa-based AAON as its 2021 Product of the Year-Gold.

Consulting-Specifying Engineer recognized heating and the cooling equipment manufacturer for its RZ Series Rooftop Unit.

"We are delighted that the readers of this leading trade journal have recognized our equipment by honoring us with this award," Gary Fields, president and CEO of AAON, said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate this vote of confidence. It speaks to the great work of our employees and sales representatives who are committed to providing innovative HVAC products of the highest quality and performance."

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News