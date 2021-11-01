AAON recognized for 2021 Product of Year by trade publication

A national trade magazine/website has selected a product made by Tulsa-based AAON as its 2021 Product of the Year-Gold.
Consulting-Specifying Engineer recognized heating and the cooling equipment manufacturer for its RZ Series Rooftop Unit.
"We are delighted that the readers of this leading trade journal have recognized our equipment by honoring us with this award," Gary Fields, president and CEO of AAON, said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate this vote of confidence. It speaks to the great work of our employees and sales representatives who are committed to providing innovative HVAC products of the highest quality and performance."
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
