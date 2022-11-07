AAON increases earnings more than 76% in third quarter

Third-quarter earnings for AAON grew more than 76%, the company reported Monday.

The Tulsa-based manufacturer of commercial air conditioning and heating equipment had net income of $27.4 million, or 51 cents per diluted share, in the third quarter, compared to $15.5 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

The company attributed the earnings increase to robust volume growth and improved gross profit margin.

"Our performance in the third quarter was excellent," AAON President and CEO Gary Fields said in a statement. "I was particularly pleased to see a material improvement in gross profit margin as a result of our pricing strategy gaining traction.

"Furthermore, despite supply-chain issues persisting, productivity improved throughout the quarter, a reflection of how well our operations are performing. Better productivity, along with an increase in headcount, helped us realize a third straight quarter of record production…"