AAMCO Total Car Care Center celebrates grand opening

Family and veteran-owned AAMCO Total Car Care Center joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce recently for a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owners Robert and Amy Calhoun are lifelong Oklahomans and are proud to be serving Wagoner County with its automotive needs. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

