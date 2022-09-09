Tags
If there is an ultimate authority figure in a power play that could shift the balance of power in Class 6AI, it would be Aron Reisig.
Part of the motivation for the purchase was preserving the midtown neighborhood's character, according to the family's representative, after a commercial development was proposed on the property at 31st and Peoria.
Even before recent increases, about half of renter households in the city — or roughly 35,000 families — were spending more than 30% of their incomes on housing.
A database being created in an effort to identify massacre victims would have serious privacy and safety implications when it comes to police investigations, they say.
A friend warned the company not to open its first suburban location.
OHP released few details in the crash involving a tractor-trailer rig and a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Chandler.
After fleeing the south Tulsa scene, Julian Zavaleta reportedly told his family he "messed up and shot someone." Shantel Jones was fatally shot Aug. 19.
Sooners roll over UTEP and their long-time-in-coming head coach pronounces: “For me this is gonna be a date that we all remember for a long, long time.”
"There are still lots of questions and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine," Julie Chin said in a Facebook post. "Most importantly, I’ve learned that it’s not always obvious when someone has a stroke, and action is critical."
The level at which Union dominated was not reflected by the final score.
