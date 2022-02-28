A New Leaf launching transition program

A Tulsa-area non-profit is looking at expanding post-high school options for youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Starting in July, A New Leaf will launch a two-year transitional program designed to mimic the college experience while helping participants build the skills needed to live and work independently. The inaugural cohort will have 12 students, with a second cohort scheduled to start in January.

Based out of Broken Arrow, A New Leaf works with adults with developmental disabilities and autism to develop life skills and job training experience through horticultural therapy, community-based vocational placement and residential services.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, just 19.1% of adults with a disability nationwide were employed in 2021.

“So many of our clients are not ready to be dropped off at college and might never reach that point,” A New Leaf Chief Executive Officer Mary Ogle said. “We wanted to develop a program that would be an easy transition for students coming right out of high school to go from their parents’ house to step into something like this.”