A New Leaf launching transition program
A New Leaf launching transition program

2017-06-03 ne-newleafvandalism (copy)

A volunteer helps replant plants at A New Leaf Garden Center in 2017. 

 Ian Maule/ Tulsa World file

A Tulsa-area non-profit is looking at expanding post-high school options for youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Starting in July, A New Leaf will launch a two-year transitional program designed to mimic the college experience while helping participants build the skills needed to live and work independently. The inaugural cohort will have 12 students, with a second cohort scheduled to start in January.

Based out of Broken Arrow, A New Leaf works with adults with developmental disabilities and autism to develop life skills and job training experience through horticultural therapy, community-based vocational placement and residential services.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, just 19.1% of adults with a disability nationwide were employed in 2021.

“So many of our clients are not ready to be dropped off at college and might never reach that point,” A New Leaf Chief Executive Officer Mary Ogle said. “We wanted to develop a program that would be an easy transition for students coming right out of high school to go from their parents’ house to step into something like this.”

Nuceka Chatman, the program’s director, said the non-profit will be using classroom space at Tulsa Community College to provide classes focused on social skills, money management and other life skills.

During the Transition Academy’s second year, participants will be able to take certificate classes through Tulsa Tech and complete paid internships.

Additionally, the students will be living in a dormitory of single occupancy rooms as part of an effort to develop their ability to live independently after they complete the program. Similar to a traditional college residential facility, the dormitory will be staffed with resident advisers and have a cafeteria next door.

“We want it to be as close to the college experience as possible,” Ogle said. “We’re trying to give these students the chance to grow and become more independent.”

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

