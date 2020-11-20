'A miracle': Survey shows Oklahoma schools are grateful to be open

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than three months into the school year, many Oklahoma school districts say they’re encouraged in-person education has lasted this long, but many also fear COVID-19 could force shutdowns again.
More than 80% of districts in the state are teaching students in person, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. More than 90% offer a full-time virtual learning option to students, as well.
Last week, the schools boards association surveyed school board members and administrators from about 300 districts, representing more than 70% of public school students in the state. An overwhelming majority said they were pleased schools have maintained in-person classes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!