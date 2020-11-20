 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'A miracle': Survey shows Oklahoma schools are grateful to be open

'A miracle': Survey shows Oklahoma schools are grateful to be open

UNION FIRST DAY (copy)

A sign on a school bus door reminds students to wear a mask on the first day of school at Union High School in August. Over 80% of districts in the state are teaching students in person, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.

 Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than three months into the school year, many Oklahoma school districts say they’re encouraged in-person education has lasted this long, but many also fear COVID-19 could force shutdowns again.

More than 80% of districts in the state are teaching students in person, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. More than 90% offer a full-time virtual learning option to students, as well.

Last week, the schools boards association surveyed school board members and administrators from about 300 districts, representing more than 70% of public school students in the state. An overwhelming majority said they were pleased schools have maintained in-person classes.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News