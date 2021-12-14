A look at Tulsa's 2022 signing class

OL Daniel Ademisoye
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
Hometown/School: Canoga Park, Calif. (Sierra Canyon)
Star rating: 2 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Fast fact: A two-year starter at right tackle who has been committed to the Hurricane since June, Ademisoye helped his team compile a 10-5 record in his final two seasons.
CB Nunu Campbell
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180
Hometown/School: Tulsa (Holland Hall)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
Fast fact: Campbell was a three-sport star in high school who played on two state-title football teams. As a junior, he had 47 tackles, eight pass breakups and four interceptions.
LS Connor Cook
Height/Weight: 6-2, 195
Hometown/School: Dothan, Ala.
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); N/A (Rivals)
Fast fact: In addition to long-snapping duties, Cook played linebacker and recorded 10 sacks in 11 games this season. He also lettered in baseball and track and won a state title in the javelin.
WR Charles Hodge IV
Height/Weight: 6-1, 165
Hometown/School: Smithville, Texas
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Fast fact: A three-year starter who also played free safety, Hodge totaled 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a senior while earning first-team all-district honors on both sides of the ball.
LB Eli McWilliams
Height/Weight: 6-3, 230
Hometown/School: Hulbert (Tahlequah)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
Fast fact: While playing linebacker and defensive end, McWilliams recorded 80 tackles in 10 games as a junior. He played his first two years of high school at Jenks.
LB Zach Neilsen
Height/Weight: 6-1, 220
Hometown/School: Brisbane, Australia (Albany Creek State)
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Fast fact: A New Mexico native who will enroll for the spring semester, Neilsen had 15 tackles for lost yardage in his prep career. In 2020, he was selected student of the year at his high school.
DL Tai Newhouse
Height/Weight: 6-3, 290
Hometown/School: Lawrence, Kan. (Lawrence Free State)
Star rating: 2 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Fast fact: As a senior, Newhouse racked up 92 tackles including 17 TFLs and five sacks. He played across the defensive and offensive lines in high school and also was a standout wrestler.
WR Nick Rempert
Height/Weight: 6-2, 190
Hometown/School: North Aurora, Ill. (Tyler JC)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Fast fact: A junior-college transfer who will enroll for the spring semester, Rempert started his college career as a defensive back at Northern Illinois in 2019.
WR Keith Wheeler II
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175
Hometown/School: Humble, Texas (Atascocita)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
Fast fact: Another early enrollee, Wheeler helped his team to a 23-4 record in the past two years. As a senior, he had 978 receiving yards. He also played defensive back.
QB Cardell Williams
Height/Weight: 6-2, 180
Hometown/School: Houston (Westfield)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
Fast fact: A dual-threat quarterback who will enroll in January, Williams threw for 7,856 yards and 89 touchdowns in high school while rushing for 406 yards and 15 TDs. He completed 63% of his passes as a senior.
WR Devan Williams
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185
Hometown/School: Temple, Texas
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); N/A (Rivals)
Fast fact: As a senior, Williams caught 36 passes for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. He also has lettered in basketball and baseball.
OL Tanyon Zachary
Height/Weight: 6-5, 275
Hometown/School: Lubbock, Texas (Cooper)
Star rating: 2 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Fast fact: Zachary was a three-year starter who helped his team to a 13-2 record in 2021. As a junior, he graded at 93% and recorded 17 pancake blocks. He also threw the shot put and discus in high school.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World