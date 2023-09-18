Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum arrives at Mythic Press on Monday to kick off his 918 Day rounds with a new T-shirt. The mayor makes a trek across the city every Sept 18 — in recognition of the Tulsa area's primary telephone area code — stopping at landmarks, businesses and schools to highlight the exceptional aspects of the city's history, present and future. Bynum also used 918 Day to announce along with the Tulsa Global Alliance and members of local nonprofit Mainsprings that Tulsa has started the process of adding Mwanza, Tanzania, to its network of Sister Cities — the first to be added in the last 18 years.