91-year-old Owasso man dies after dump-truck crash
  Updated
An 91-year-old Owasso man died on Wednesday after being injured in a crash involving a dump truck earlier this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Leo Mitchell was hospitalized following the crash, which occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday, along 116th Street North, about a mile east of Yale Avenue, according to the initial accident report.

Mitchell was admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries, but died Wednesday evening from his injuries, an updated report states.

It concludes that Mitchell was pulling onto 116th from a private drive when he was struck by another vehicle — a dump truck — that was traveling the opposite direction after he failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.

Investigating agencies included Tulsa County detachments and Owasso fire and EMS personnel.

