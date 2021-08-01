 Skip to main content
9 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $3,200,000

The Historic & grand Oakwold Estate situated on 2.74 acres in heart of Bolewood. Large stately sized rooms built in 1930 by George Bole. Well maintained & keeping in style of Tulsa's finest oil mansions by current owners for many years. 3 floors plus prohibition speak easy like lower level. Immaculate grounds with pool, verandas, fountain & tennis court. Generous bedrooms are ensuites with fireplaces.

