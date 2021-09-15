 Skip to main content
9 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $879,000

9 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $879,000

9 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $879,000

Dimond Head Lodge & Resort 1.56 Acres. This was the former Club House for Diamond Head Owners then fell on hard times. Current owners saw an opportunity. It was a labor of love to restore this property to its current glory as a beautiful recreational lake home. Blank Slate to beautiful home!! Main & Guest House w/ 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & views of Keystone. Main House 6 beds, 3.5 baths, 3 levels, built in 1989. Guest House 3 beds incl. 2 lofts, 2 full baths, full kitchen, and W&D

