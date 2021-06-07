80 Walmart jobs available at Bartlesville Distribution Center

Walmart plans to hire 80 people for its Bartlesville Distribution Center.

The company will have freight handling positions open for its Bartlesville Distribution Center at a job fair from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 397319 West 3000 Road, Ochelata.

Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.75 per hour and can reach more than $20.75 an hour based on position, shift and schedule.

The distribution center is located on U.S. 75 about 32 miles north of downtown Tulsa.

Applicants can also apply at careers.walmart.com.

All positions are considered full time — qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

"Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day," Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. supply chain, said in a statement.

"Our grocery distribution centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers."