8 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,000,000

This stunning estate is ready for entertaining! You are going to enjoy everything from the incredible chef's kitchen, the home theater, & the pool house w/ full in-law apartment & it's own garage. Enjoy your time around the pool w/a full outdoor kitchen, including a brick pizza oven & outdoor cabana w/ fireplace. Then challenge your family & friends to some games on the full size sport court. There is so much space in this beautiful home for you all to stretch out & enjoy. Sold AS-IS.