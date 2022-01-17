 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $1,883,000

Luxury estate situated on a little over 41ac with 5168sqft main house,1851sqft guest house,upgraded insulated barn with built-in bar, bathroom, extra storage, & located minutes from Tulsa.The main & guest house overlook a beautiful pond and creek w/spectacular views of massive mature trees and backyard oasis.The property behind the house is made for those who love to entertain & explore! Improvements include a concrete pad and storage building/loafing shed. The possibilities for this property are endless!

