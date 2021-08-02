 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $799,900

One of the best views of Tulsa Skyline! Three Story Home with a Rare and Priceless Skyline View of Downtown Tulsa. A Complete Designer Remodel! This home boasts throughout the interior newly designed three panel doors, crown molding, contemporary trim, Italian tile, marble, granite, and wood flooring. A New Residential "Build-Out" Construction on lower level. Seven Bedrooms, Five Baths, Two Kitchens and Two large outdoor living decks.

