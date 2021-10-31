 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

7 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

7 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

Vintage charm and modern updates with lots of room. Live in the middle of Tulsa's growing arts district, close to mother road, pearl district, & Downtown. Main home has 4 beds & 3 bath, with new granite in kitchen, high ceilings in master, new zoned HVAC, updated elec & plumbing. Sunsets from your sunroom overlook terrace, and two full back apartments, perfect for airbnb, home office, or extended family. One is 2 beds 1.5 bath, other is 1 bed 1 bath. So many possibilities for this updated Midtown gem.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News