7 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

Vintage charm and modern updates with lots of room. Live in the middle of Tulsa's growing arts district, close to mother road, pearl district, & Downtown. Main home has 4 beds & 3 bath, with new granite in kitchen, high ceilings in master, new zoned HVAC, updated elec & plumbing. Sunsets from your sunroom overlook terrace, and two full back apartments, perfect for airbnb, home office, or extended family. One is 2 beds 1.5 bath, other is 1 bed 1 bath. So many possibilities for this updated Midtown gem.