7 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $800,000

Enjoy this amazing Smart Home on Lake Keystone. What a fun get away! Your own private get away with 7 bedrooms and 7 baths right on the water. You can control light , locking, and plumbing all on your phone. You have to see this one! There is nothing else like it.

