7 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $699,900

This stunning lake house brings a slice of the Pacific northwest to Oklahoma in style. With 7 spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, this split-level home is the perfect spot to get away from it all, with plenty of space to host your nearest and dearest. Complete with a classic wood finish inside and out, the living space features elevated ceilings and high gloss floors. An entertainer's paradise, the open-plan kitchen has modern granite counter tops, with stainless-steel fixtures and appliances.