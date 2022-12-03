 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $699,900

This stunning lake house brings a slice of the Pacific northwest to Oklahoma in style. With 7 spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, this split-level home is the perfect spot to get away from it all, with plenty of space to host your nearest and dearest. Complete with a classic wood finish inside and out, the living space features elevated ceilings and high gloss floors. An entertainer's paradise, the open-plan kitchen has modern granite counter tops, with stainless-steel fixtures and appliances.

