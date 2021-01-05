61st and Yale construction wild art

Work on a $1.747 million, monthslong street rehabilitation project began Monday at 61st Street and Yale Avenue, one of the city’s busiest intersections. The project will include replacement of waterlines, concrete pavement and traffic signals. Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction at the intersection during the project, which is expected to last through the beginning of July, weather permitting, the city said.
