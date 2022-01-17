 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $889,000

One of a kind, truly customized home in Jenks Southeast schools. Expertly landscaped, copper guttering, outdoor basketball court are a few of the exterior features to mention. Once inside, you’ll be blown away by the home gym and gameroom. The enormous kitchen island with a rare and gorgeous granite slab. Schedule a tour today!! You don’t want to miss seeing this stunning south Tulsa home.

