6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $875,000

Incredibly maintained home built by Cozort in beautiful South Tulsa. Seated on a scenic lot with a greenbelt. Quality amenities and practical space throughout. Main living room leads into kitchen and large bonus room that is used as a living and game area, or great room. Kitchen has granite, island, stainless appliances, and solid wood cabinets. 6 beds, one is used as office. 5.5 bath. Recent remodeled baths. Exercise room, craft room, walk in closets, and tornado shelter. 5 car parking: 3 front, 2 side.

